SNJ Today Speaks with Jay Redd About the CARES Act

By: SNJ Today Staff

BRIDGETON, N.J. — Recently, we solicited questions from our readers to find out what they wanted to know about the CARES Act that was enacted by Congress in late March. Earlier this week, Melissa Helmbrecht, in an interview with Jay Redd of the law firm Gibbons P.C., got answers to some of those questions.

Some of the topics they cover during the interview include: A brief overview of the 800-page CARES Act, whether or not it has run out of funding, the differences between the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EID), what PPP funds can be used for, tips for applying to both programs, whether your credit score can affect your eligibility, and more.

Redd, a lawyer working for Gibbons P.C. from both their Trenton and Washington D.C. offices, has spent the past decade serving in roles at the highest levels of New Jersey government and lobbying on behalf of a diverse client base. His knowledge of New Jersey law and the legislation involved in the CARES Act make him an excellent source of info on the act — he even pitched in to help our local Century Bakery and Court Appointed Special Advocates secure funding through the CARES Act.

After you’ve watched the above video, if you still have some questions about applying for the programs under the CARES Act, Redd has kindly shared his contact info so our readers can write to him for more information. To contact Redd, email him at: jredd@gibbonslaw.com — and put “CARES Act Question” in the subject line.

And keep an eye on our COVID-19 page for daily updates and announcements from Governor Phil Murphy about our state’s response to the pandemic.

