UV Decontamination Devices Distributed To First Responders

By: SNJ Today Staff

Camden County Freeholder Jonathan Young announces the distribution of UV-C lights.

CAMDEN, N.J. — As part of efforts to help first responders decontaminate vehicles and equipment to protect themselves and those they serve, officials distributed ultraviolet light systems to the Camden County Police Department and Cooper University Health Care along with a host of other public safety agencies.

The Camden County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) gave the agencies UV-C lights which emit electromagnetic radiation that breaks apart and kills microbials like the virus that causes COVID-19; and can be used to decontaminate emergency vehicles. First responders from throughout the county will be able to utilize the UV-C lamps to keep their vehicles decontaminated and safe for emergency personnel.

“This technology allows our police, EMTs and firefighters to safely decontaminate their vehicles on a regular basis, keeping themselves and our residents safe as they perform the critical function of responding to emergencies during this pandemic,” Camden County Freeholder Jonathan Young said at the announcement. “These lamps do not replace routine cleaning or the need for protective equipment, but they give us an additional means of attacking this virus in areas where vulnerable residents might be exposed.”

Additional UV-C lamps secured by the OEM will be placed strategically around the county to ensure ease of access for emergency departments countywide.

Camden County Police Department Chief Joe Wysocki highlighted the importance of being able to quickly and reliably clean police vehicles.

“This powerful tool will keep both our officers and our residents safe, and we are incredibly grateful for the Office of Emergency Management’s stewardship in procuring this equipment,” Wysocki said. “Having this resource nearby means that we can have our cruisers and SUVs safe for occupancy in a fraction of the time that it would take otherwise. Ultimately, that means more time our officers can spend out in the community working with our residents, spreading critical information, and doing whatever it takes to keep this community safe.”

Camden County Sheriff Gilbert “Whip” Wilson talked about the role of disinfectant equipment in preventing widespread transmission of coronavirus.

“When we transport inmates from one location to another, we are responsible for their safety, and that includes doing our best to prevent them from contracting this terrible disease and spreading it to others within our facilities,” Wilson said. “This becomes an additional weapon in our arsenal that can be used to fight COVID-19 and stop it from ever reaching the men and women we serve. This would not be possible without the collaboration of first responders throughout Camden County, as well as the leadership of the Freeholder Board and OEM.”

