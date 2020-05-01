CASA of Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem is Raising Funds to Provide Meals to Local Families in Need for #GivingTuesdayNow

By: SNJ Today Staff

(Image courtesy of CASA of CGS)

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem Counties (CASA of CGS) has launched a campaign for “Giving Tuesday Now” to provide meals for CASA families in need in our communities. The donation drive runs through May 5 — the titular Giving Tuesday.

CASA of CGS is an organization of volunteer advocates who stand up on behalf of abused and neglected children in our area — in order to help ensure their voice is heard within the court system. Ultimately, their goal is to see every child find a safe and permanent home.

Right now, due to social distancing measures, the CASA advocates are looking for more ways to support the children they serve. This fundraiser is one of the ways they’re doing that.

For this campaign, the CASA of CGS volunteer advocates will use donated funds to purchase gift cards from local restaurants and distribute them (contact-free!) to CASA families. This will, in turn, support both families in need and local businesses. Donations will be collected through May 5th (Giving Tuesday) on CASA of CGS’s website.

Amid the chaos and uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, this is an especially difficult time for children and families within the CASA network. CASA of CGS’s goal right now is to continue supporting the people in their network in the safest ways possible.

“This pandemic has shown us all that we need to take a minute to slow down and enjoy the smaller things,” said Jennifer Henderson, CASA of CGS’s program director when discussing the benefits this fundraiser would have for kids and the adults currently taking care of them. “We know that families have had to readjust and are truly overwhelmed with all of the changes that are taking place. Resource parents are trying to manage so many new tasks and responsibilities, while also trying to maintain a sense of normalcy for our children who are experiencing insecurity and quite possibly retraumatization. Giving Tuesday is a great way for us to give these families a break. Everyone needs a night off from stress and worry!”

The Giving Tuesday Now campaign is part of a global movement to ameliorate the devastating effects of COVID-19 on our communities by serving those most in need. According to the official website, “#GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5, 2020 – in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday – as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.”

Anyone interested in donating to CASA of CGS’s Giving Tuesday campaign can visit their website at www.wespeakupforchildren.org and navigate to the donation page by hovering over “Donate” and selecting the “Giving Tuesday” option. Any amount given will help support local businesses and families in need.

