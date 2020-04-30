ExxonMobile Donates Hundreds Of Gallons Of Sanitizer For Local Use

By: SNJ Today Staff

CLAYTON, N.J. — ExxonMobil has donated 480 gallons of medical grade sanitizer to Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management and Rowan University recently.

Freeholder Heather Simmons, liaison to Economic Development, facilitated the donation which was made possible thanks to a strong relationship with ExxonMobil’s Lube Plant in Paulsboro.

Gloucester County officials accept medical grade sanitizer from ExxonMobil.

“This donation just shows how strong Gloucester County’s relationship is with our small and big businesses across the county,” Heather Simmons said. “ExxonMobil’s donation will aid so many people while they do their best to combat COVID-19. We’re all focused on keeping our people and communities safe while supporting frontline responders.”

ExxonMobil’s initial production of 160,000 gallons of medical sanitizer is being distributed to COVID-19 response efforts in Louisiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. This production is enough to fill nearly 5 million 4-ounce bottles.

Gloucester County received 2 pallets which totaled to 96 5-gallon tubs. These tubs have been distributed to our local hospitals, health care providers, emergency responders, and Rowan University.

“This donation is crucial in the fight against COVID-19,” Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said. “The demand for hand sanitizer is high and it’s been difficult for everyone to get their hands on enough to keep themselves, their co-workers and in some cases, COVID-19 patients safe. This donation is filling a necessary need for everyone and we are extremely thankful.”

Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management allocated 84 of the gallons to medical providers and first responders across Gloucester County.

“The entire nation is looking for PPE to keep their communities safe,” Freeholder Dan Christy, liaison to the Office of Emergency Management, said. “Everyone who picked up their sanitizer today was so grateful for the donation. We are doing everything we can to secure PPE and disseminate it to our heroes on the front line.”

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com