Camden County Creates Directory Of Mental Health Services For Youth

By: SNJ Today Staff

CAMDEN, N.J. — Regular access to mental health services has been interrupted for many area children and teenagers due to the social restrictions in place in response to the novel coronavirus.

To help the county’s youth stay connected to critical services during this stressful time, the Camden County Youth Services Commission has collected information for more than 20 service providers in one convenient location.

“One of the greatest challenges presented by this pandemic is simultaneously combatting the crises in domestic abuse, poor mental health, hunger, and others that are hidden, and in some cases worsened, by steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez said in a statement. “By collecting these resources in one convenient location, we hope to make the first step in finding help much easier for families during this extremely difficult period. As we navigate a world with coronavirus, we have to make sure that we don’t ignore other factors that are critical to our physical and mental wellbeing.”

The collection includes contact information for behavioral health services, inpatient hospitalization resources, partial hospitalization programs, and intensive outpatient programs, as well as hotline information for youth and young adults, peer support and suicide prevention, peer services for mothers of children with special needs, and families working to deescalate household stress and frustration.

For a full list of mental health resources, visit www.camdencounty.com.

For all other resources not included, please visit www.nj211.org or contact NJ211 directly by dialing 2-1-1; texting your zip code to 898-211; or chatting with them online. The NJ211 statewide service is free, confidential, multilingual and always open.

The Children’s Interagency Coordinating Council, The Camden County Youth Services Commission, and First Children Services collaborated in the collection of these resources and information.

