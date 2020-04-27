Gloucester County Parks And Rec Launches Online Programs For Kids

By: SNJ Today Staff

CLARKSBORO, N.J. — The Gloucester County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the Department of Parks and Recreation have launched Nature Tots and History Tots online lesson plans, the county announced recently.

Gloucester County parks are closed until further notice by executive orders from the State; however, thanks to online modules from the Department of Parks and Recreation has created online modules for the outdoor enthusiasts to still experience the nature and history of county parks from home.

“We’re all doing our best to social distance and stay inside to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said in a press release from the county. “While we can’t visit in person to explore, we are reaching out online to let our residents experience the vast amount of historical and environmental information that lives in Gloucester County parks.”

Lesson plans of the History Tots and Nature Tots programs are available online for residents to do with their children. The plans are added weekly with new videos, crafts and information from our parks.

“We want to make sure our residents are still gaining the knowledge and experiencing the history that Gloucester County has to offer,” Freeholder Jim Lavender, liaison to Parks and Recreation, said.. “These online modules will give parents and kids the opportunity to explore just that while they’re home. Soon we’ll open our parks again and continue to share our culture.”

Lesson plans can be found by visiting www.gloucestercountynj.gov/alerts.

Residents who have any questions, can call the Department of Parks and Recreation at (856) 251-6710 or visit www.gloucestercountynj.gov.

