TOUCH New Jersey Offering Assistance To Homeless and Food Insecure

By: SNJ Today Staff

Photo credit: TOUCH New Jersey Facebook page.

CAMDEN, N.J. — Those who are homeless and/or food insecure in the City of Camden will soon have an opportunity to receive food items.

TOUCH New Jersey will begin distributing a large donation of ham products for anyone facing food insecurity in response to the coronavirus pandemic and corresponding economic consequences.

According to their website, “TOUCH New Jersey coordinates and administers an all-volunteer food Pantry which is based in the New Beginnings Church at 549 State Street. The pantry is open each Wednesday for four hours, allowing low-income, elderly and disabled residents to ‘shop’ for fresh fruit, vegetables, meats, dairy, bread and other food staples. TOUCH’s operations are staffed by volunteers, currently ‘rescuing’ and distributing an average of 10,000 pounds of food per week.”

Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. said in a press release that there should be no resident that should go hungry during the pandemic crisis.

“The public health crisis caused by coronavirus has quickly spurred an economic crisis as businesses close to prevent further spread of the disease,” Cappelli said. “No one in Camden County has to go hungry because of this pandemic. There are resources available and agencies like Touch New Jersey who are working to help. If you or someone you know needs help securing food, please visit camdencounty.com for more information about the resources available in your community.”

Those in need can pick up food items at 549 State Street in Camden on Wednesday, April 15. Visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing while in line.

TOUCH New Jersey distributes food Monday to Friday at 549 State Street in Camden City starting at 10:00 A.M. and while supplies last.

To learn how to help the many agencies that are supporting the homeless right now are facing the challenge of a lifetime during this pandemic, visit https://camdencounty.com/heartsandhands.

