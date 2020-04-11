Open For Business: Visalli’s Farm Market Opens For A Season Like No Other

By: SNJ Today Staff

Photo credit: Visalli’s Farm Market Facebook page.

Open For Business is a series about small businesses who are adopting unique and creative business practices to keep things going during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have a business or know of one doing things differently, please send an email to johnson.dean.p@gmail.com.

MULLICA HILL, N.J. — Instead of taking their time, leisurely wandering through the colorful and fragrant rows of daffodils, hyacinths, lilies, and tulips, those looking for spring flowers can now do their wandering at home.

Visalli’s Farm Market opened recently for the 2020 season that is unlike any other.

“Our business is considered essential, so we have been able to open,” market manager Michael Visalli, Jr. said.

Open, however, doesn’t mean business as usual.

“We have been doing our best to keep up with the new rules coming each day, and we are trying to do what we can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Visalli said. “We have hand sanitizer at the entrance for customers. We have limited our employees and they are wearing gloves and masks. We are also accepting contactless payment, promoting social distancing inside the market, and using lots of disinfectant.”

Because of the need for social distancing, the market, which has been in Visalli’s family since 1926, now offers customers the ability to order fresh produce and even a wide variety of flowers on the market’s website

“We are also offering online ordering and curbside pickup,” Visalli said.

And it appears to be going well, according to Visalli.

“So far, so good,” he said. “I was nervous about the new system, but everything has been working great. We are getting lots of orders and customers have let us know that they’ve been having great experiences with it.”

Customers can scroll through images of produce, clicking the items they want. If they order before 2:00 P.M.,orders will be filled within a few hours for pick-up. Any order after 2:00 P.M. can be picked up the next day.

“With the success of the online ordering, we are considering continuing to offer this after things return to normal,” Visalli said.

Visalli’s Farm Market is located at 140 Swedesboro Rd, Mullica Hill, and can be reached by phone at (856) 478-2989, or visit their website or Facebook page.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com