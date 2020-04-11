Gloucester County Offers Residents Online Dashboard To Search For Updates On Local Businesses

By: SNJ Today Staff

WOODBURY, N.J. — Gloucester County residents will now have a one-stop place to see updates on the status of local businesses.

The Gloucester County Board of Chosen Freeholders in collaboration with the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management and Department of Economic Development have launched Gloucester County is Open for Business.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of local businesses in Gloucester County to close or update their services. The online dashboard allows residents to search for services in their area and continue to support the places they love.

Gloucester County Is Open For Business Dashboard

“This dashboard will allow our residents to continue to support our local businesses while they abide by guidelines to keep our community safe and stop the spread of COVID-19,” Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said. “Many of our businesses are offering pick up, delivery or order ahead options to keep us safe.”

Essential businesses within Gloucester County can advertise their hours of operation during the COVID-19 Pandemic, by completing the survey on the right side of the dashboard. They just need to input basic information like address, phone number and type of establishment. They can also update delivery, carryout, curbside pickup or drive-thru options.

“The businesses in Gloucester County need our support right now,” Freeholder Heather Simmons, Liaison to the Department of Economic Development said. “This dashboard will make it easy for our residents to reach all of our businesses across the County. We all are doing our best to honor social distancing, but we can’t forget to support the backbone of our local community.”

To access the dashboard, residents and businesses can visit https://arcg.is/1mmHTX. Residents can search the name of a business or select by category.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com