What’s Good – Kings Things

Video and reporting by: Isaiah Showell

SWEDESBORO, N.J. — Kings Things Thrift Shop is a nonprofit that was founded in 1983 by five Swedesboro churches:

St. Claire, Trinity Old Swedes, First Baptist, Bethesda, and First Presbyterian. Their mission is to feed, assist, and clothe the needy.

A drawing by Shrey Chaturvedi, who helped raise over $1,000 for the Kings Things food pantry. (Image retrieved from Community Bollywood Dance Project Facebook page.)

They do this by using revenue generated by their thrift store. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the temporary closing of their thrift and furniture stores is making it difficult to generate the funds needed to keep their food pantry going.

Now they’re relying on donations to continue their mission of helping the needy. Some people have been kind enough to use Amazon to ship food to them so they can hand it out — and one seven-year-old boy used his birthday to raise over $1,000 for the Kings Things food pantry.

Watch the video above to get the full story and see an interview with the chairman of Kings Things — as well as the young man who has made a big difference for this local nonprofit.

To learn how you can help, check out the Kings Things Facebook page.