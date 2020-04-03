Gov. Murphy Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to ‘Honor Those We Have Lost, And Those We Will Lose’

By: SNJ Today Staff

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today signed an executive order calling for flags to be flown at half-staff immediately and indefinitely to “honor those we have lost, and those we will lose” to the coronavirus outbreak currently affecting New Jersey and much of the world.

During a 1 p.m. press briefing held at the Trenton War Memorial and livestreamed on the internet, Governor Murphy revealed the order in addition to providing updates on the number of cases and deaths caused by COVID-19 in our state.

New Cases Announced Today: 4,372

Total Cases in New Jersey: 29,895

New Deaths Announced Today: 113

Total Deaths in New Jersey: 646

Today’s addition of 4,372 new cases marks the largest single-day jump since the governor’s office began releasing numbers back in early March. This is due to the effects of community spread as well as increased testing capacity throughout the state — as testing centers have been opening up and collecting specimens on a nearly daily-basis lately. Of the 64,827 people who have been tested for COVID-19 in New Jersey so far, approximately 41% of them have returned positive for the disease, according to New Jersey Commissioner of Health Judith Persichilli.

Of particular note to our readers, is the testing site opening at Rowan College of South Jersey’s Cumberland Campus in Vineland. The site will only be testing symptomatic patients who are residents of Cumberland County, and anyone who wants to be tested must obtain an authorization and make an appointment at CompleteCareNJ.org.

For more local coverage on COVID-19, please check out our dedicated page.

To access the New Jersey COVID-19 one-stop website, go to: covid19.nj.gov