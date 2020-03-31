Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management Seeking Donations For Personal Protective Equipment

By: SNJToday Staff

CLAYTON, N.J. — The Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management is asking for donations to fulfill Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) orders to local hospitals and emergency responders.

“For a doctor, nurse or emergency responder the difference between safely treating a COVID-19 patient and falling ill is a thin polymer layer,” Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said. “There’s a national shortage of protective equipment, and we’re doing everything we can to gather the masks, gowns and gloves needed to keep them safe.”

The Office of Emergency Management has been in contact with the State to get supplies to our local healthcare and emergency response providers, but they’re seeking Gloucester County resident’s help.

Officials are asking for the following:

• N95 Masks

• Surgical Masks

• Isolation gowns

• Eye protection

• Face shields

• Nitrile gloves

• Contractor trash bags

• Disinfecting wipes

• Hand sanitizer

The office is asking residents, local and regional businesses, and non-health care industries (including construction, dental, veterinary, manufacturing, breweries, mining, fisheries etc.) to donate their PPE. Donations must be unused and original packaging is preferred, but not required.

“We know there’s a high demand for PPE across the country right now,” Freeholder Dan Christy, liaison to the Office of Emergency Management, said. “The shortage puts our medical personnel at risk of becoming infected, sidelined or maybe even hospitalized themselves.”

Residents who would like to donate are asked to drop off unused donations to the Office of Emergency Management at 1200 N. Delsea Drive, Clayton 08312. Those who have any questions can call the Office of Emergency Management at (856) 307-7100.

