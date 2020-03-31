COVID-19 Testing Sites to Open in Camden County and Cumberland County

By: SNJ Today

The Camden waterfront. (Image credit: Camden County Government Facebook Page)

SOUTH JERSEY — On April 1, a COVID-19 testing site will open in Camden County at Cooper’s Poynt Park, 801 Delaware Avenue in Camden City and will be open Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. through April 15. The site will be a collaboration between Cooper, Virtua, and the Camden County Freeholder Board.

“We are proud to work with two of our outstanding regional health systems, Cooper and Virtua, to open this new COVID-19 testing site to serve the needs of the citizens of Camden County,” said Louis Cappelli Jr., Camden County Freeholder Director. “As the entire country and state continues to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, it is important county residents have access and opportunity to testing. This initiative combined with social distancing and other mitigation factors will help us break the back of this virus.”

The testing site is open to county residents, by appointment, who have symptoms and meet other criteria, and who have received a referral for testing from a medical provider (at Cooper, Virtua, CamCare, or another provider).

“We must all continue to work together to face this unprecedented challenge, and this expanded testing site is an important part of that response,” said Virtua Health President and CEO Dennis W. Pullin, FACHE. “We commend our care teams for their selfless actions and thank them for their heroic work. Together, we will find our way through this crisis.” In addition to this joint testing location, Virtua performs COVID-19 testing at its five hospitals and operates a by-appointment drive-thru clinic prioritized for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders.

Meanwhile, in Cumberland County, county offices are partnering with the Cumberland County Department of Health, the City of Vineland Health Department, and CompleteCare Health Network to open a Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing site.

Only Cumberland County residents and CompleteCare Health Network patients with symptoms of COVID-19 will be able to schedule an appointment to be tested.

To receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org or call (856) 451-4700 and request to be screened. All individuals will then receive an appointment to be screened over the phone by a CompleteCare provider to ensure they meet the testing criteria of being symptomatic along with one of the specific risk factors. If testing is recommended, the provider will send patient information directly to the Cumberland County Department of Health and a representative will contact the individual to schedule a testing appointment. CompleteCare accepts Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance plans — as well as those without insurance. The test will be free of charge and no co-pay will be required for the screening.

Their press release also notes: “CompleteCare is not testing patients for COVID-19 at its health centers. Please do not come to any health center locations or the health department for testing or if you think you have coronavirus.”

Follow the Cumberland County Department of Health on social media for the most updated information at http://www.facebook.com/CCDOH or http://www.ccdoh.org. Information regarding the number of COVID-19 cases can be found at http://www.co.cumberland.nj.us.

For more local updates, see our dedicated page on the COVID-19 outbreak.