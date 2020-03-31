Camden County Sheriff’s Officers Join CCPD Patrols During Pandemic

By: SNJToday Staff

Photo credit: Camden County

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has begun assisting Camden County Metro Officers on patrol in Camden City in an effort to provide additional resources and personnel during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The partnership creates a force multiplier for front line policing and helps address the challenges of social distancing measures put in place to reduce the effect of the coronavirus according to a press release from the county.

“We are all in this together, and we have to be willing to get creative and to work outside of our normal routines in order to meet the demands of this moment,” Sheriff Gilbert “Whip” Wilson said. “With court and other closures, we have the resources available to provide assistance where we are needed. Our office is proud to support the mission of the Camden County Police Department however we can join them in keeping the people of Camden City safe.”

The Sheriff’s Office typically provides a variety of law enforcement service and support in the county in both civil and criminal areas such as court security, investigations, criminal identification, and criminal transportation.

CCPD Chief, Joe Wysocki, thanked Wilson, a former Camden City Police Officer, and talked about their partnership. He also highlighted the unique collaboration and what it will mean for the public safety of the city.

“The Sheriff’s Office has been an incredible partner and has demonstrated an unmatched commitment to their mission to serve and protect the people of Camden County and Camden City,” Wysocki said. “Together, we will continue to work hand in glove with the people of Camden and keep this city the safest it has been in 50 years.”

