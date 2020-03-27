GloCo Animal Shelter Seeks Donations For New Pet Food Pantry, Reduces Adoption Fees

By: SNJ Today



CLAYTON, N.J. — The Gloucester County Animal Shelter (GCAS) is not currently accepting surrendered animals, so in order to help keep pets in their homes with their families, the shelter is starting the GCAS Pet Food Pantry in order to help pet owners in need.

The shelter will donate pet food to owners who are having difficulty due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“GCAS realizes the financial strain that is being put on a lot of Gloucester County families during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said. “The GCAS Pet Food Pantry will help relieve some of the stress from the cost of feeding your pet. We will welcome all Gloucester County pet owners to come and get pet food if they’re struggling.”

The GCAS Pet Food Pantry is asking for dog food and cat food. Monetary donations will also be accepted. All donations, including monetary, can be dropped off or mailed to the Gloucester County Animal Shelter located at 1200 N Delsea Drive, Clayton 08312.

If visiting in person, people will need to utilize the drop box for monetary donations. Donations can also be given online by accessing the Pay Pal account at https://bit.ly/donatetoGCAS.

“We want to help keep our pets with our families during this time,” Freeholder Deputy Director Frank J. DiMarco, liaison to the shelter, said. “We will work with any individual who wants to donate. If you can’t come to the shelter to drop your donations off, we will come pick them up.”

Residents who are unable to visit the shelter for drop off and are interested in donating, can call (856) 881-2828 and press 3. They will be asked to provide their address and a member of the shelter will come for donation pick up. The shelter is asking that people leave all donations on their front step with note to abide by Center of Disease Control (CDC) Guidelines on social distancing.

Residents looking to pick up pet food should call before visiting to ensure availability.

The shelter is also offering discounts on adoption fees for some cats and dogs and waiving fees altogether for others.

While Gloucester County residents practice social distancing and acclimate to their new norm in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, the shelter is focused on finding our dogs, cats and even rabbits their forever homes.

People who have been wanting to foster or adopt a pet, now might be the best time, says Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger.

“Now is a good time to get a pet so the pet can acclimate to the new home,” Damminger said. “The shelter has put some discounts in place to help get these animals into loving families.”

Dogs and cats six years old and younger will have their adoption fees reduced to $35 while dogs and cats six years and older will have their adoption fees waived. The shelter is offering rabbits for a donation to the shelter.

An important reminder is that the Gloucester County Animal Shelter is restricting access to the public. In the interest of public health, all adoption meetings will have to be scheduled during the hours of 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information on the Gloucester County Animal Shelter please visit www.gloucestercountynj.gov or call (856) 881-2828.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com