New Portal Helps Connect People With Volunteer Opportunities To Support Friends And Neighbors

By: SNJ Today



GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. – The Camden County Department of Health and Human Services launched a new online volunteering portal to connect residents who want to know how they can support their friends and neighbors during this time of need with opportunities to support others in the coming weeks.

“Everybody has to do their part if we’re going to get through this unprecedented crisis,” Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. said “We have been awe-struck by the number of inquiries coming to our offices asking for volunteer opportunities and ways to get involved. This new submission form will allow us to connect residents with other agencies or Camden County departments seeking volunteers in response to this crisis. If you are healthy and looking for a way to serve your community, now is the time to visit http://www.camdencounty.com and find out how you can help.”

Volunteers will be a critical part of the county’s response as the coronavirus crisis escalates. The Health Department is seeking nurses, EMTs, effective communicators and those with computer skills to join the COVID-19 response team. The Department of Health may also share volunteer information with partners like the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey who are developing their own volunteer base.

To complete the form and become a volunteer, visit https://www.camdencounty.com/service/covid-19-updates-and-preparations/volunteer/ or contact (856) 374-6396. Medical personnel interested in volunteering should contact (856) 374-6141.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com