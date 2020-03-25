GloCo Animal Shelter Offering Discounts On Pet Adoption Fees

By: SNJ Today



CLAYTON, N.J. — The Gloucester County Animal Shelter is offering discounts on adoption fees for some cats and dogs and waiving fees altogether for others.

While Gloucester County residents practice social distancing and acclimate to their new norm in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, the shelter is focused on finding our dogs, cats and even rabbits their forever homes.

People who have been wanting to foster or adopt a pet, now might be the best time, says Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger.

“Now is a good time to get a pet so the pet can acclimate to the new home,” Damminger said. “The shelter has put some discounts in place to help get these animals into loving families.”

Researchers from The Human-Animal Bond Research Institute have found that pets can help with the social isolation and loneliness many may be experiencing during the coronavirus pandemic. The institute’s research also showed that companion animals can reduce feelings of stress and anxiety, promote healthy activity and provide a boost to the cardiovascular system.

According to the World Health Organization, there is “no evidence that companion animals/pets such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus.”

Dogs and cats six years old and younger will have their adoption fees reduced to $35 while dogs and cats six years and older will have their adoption fees waived. The shelter is offering rabbits for a donation to the shelter.

In addition to adopting a dog, the shelter is also open to residents temporarily sheltering a dog.

“A big part of fostering is setting that pet up for success when it does find their forever home,” Freeholder Deputy Director Frank J. DiMarco, Liaison to the shelter, said. “It’s more than just keeping a dog or cat safe in your home, but also teaching them manners and working with them so they can be successful when they reach their forever home.”

Residents interested in fostering or adopting a pet will need to fill out an application online. Staff at the shelter will be in contact with you based on the availability of animals for adoption or fostering.

An important reminder is that the Gloucester County Animal Shelter is restricting access to the public. In the interest of public health, all adoption meetings will have to be scheduled during the hours of 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Tuesday through Saturday.

The Gloucester County Animal Shelter is located at 1200 North Delsea Drive in Clayton. For more information, please visit www.gloucestercountynj.gov or call (856) 881-2828.

