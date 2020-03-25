Cumberland County Announces First Death Related to COVID-19

By: Christian Oberly

BRIDGETON, N.J. — Cumberland County Public Information Officer Jody Hirata and County Health Officer Megan Sheppard today announced that a Bridgeton resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away. This marks the first confirmed case of the virus taking the life of a Cumberland County resident.

The resident had been hospitalized and tested outside the county and passed away before the results came back.

“It is our understanding that the deceased suffered from other underlying health conditions that put them in a high risk category,” said Sheppard. The Cumberland County Health Department will be working closely with the New Jersey Department of Health to conduct an investigation to identify close contacts of the resident. “Those identified as a close contact will be notified,” said Sheppard.

At this time, Cumberland County has 1 death and 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Officials have said they expect to receive more cases in the coming days.

Freeholder Director Joseph Derella has described Cumberland County’s situation in a press release from the county, saying, “Our semi-rural location has, so far, helped us control the spread of the virus, but, make no mistake, as testing expands so will the number of cases. […] We must strictly observe the restrictions mandated by the Governor’s Executive Orders and, when we do go out to access essential services, please diligently maintain social distancing.”

For more updates on the COVID-19 situation, please check our dedicated page.

