Pet of the Week: Ferb

Ferb is our latest “Pet of the Week” — stop by the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter to visit (and possibly adopt) Ferb! (Photo courtesy of the SJRAS)

“Oh Ferb, who couldn’t love this 10 month old boy? Ferb showed up to the shelter as a stray, this handsome guy would like a home of his own — he loves people and likes attention and would be a great walking/hiking buddy. Ferb prefers no kitties and likes dogs his size that are more laid back.“

If you would like to meet this boy, he is at the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, located at 1244 N. Delsea Dr. in Vineland, New Jersey. For more information, call: (856) 691-1500. The shelter is open Monday through Saturday with varying hours. Check their website for more information.

