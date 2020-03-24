Gov. Murphy Announces 12,000 Jobs Available through COVID-19 Information Portal

By: Christian Oberly

TRENTON, N.J. — As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey continue to climb, the governor’s office is beginning to take preemptive measures to safeguard the state’s economy. One way they’re doing that is by providing an online jobs portal for those who are looking for employment during the crisis.

The online jobs portal hosted at COVID19.NJ.gov has over 12,000 jobs currently available all across the state of New Jersey. The positions cover a variety of employers who are doing critical work in the response to COVID-19. Many of the jobs are with grocery stores like ShopRite and convenience stores like Wawa — places that allow people to get necessary things like food, supplies, and gasoline.

Amazon and UPS combined have over 4,000 positions available. Several healthcare and human services companies are also on the portal, including Inspira Health which has positions available at their new Mullica Hill location, as well as Vineland, Bridgeton, and Woodbury.

“My Administration’s top priority is helping New Jersey residents and businesses overcome the unprecedented disruptions COVID-19 is causing while staying healthy and safe,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “The jobs portal will give residents who have lost their jobs or seen their hours reduced an opportunity to get back to work while also providing crucial support to the industries that are on the frontlines of fighting this pandemic.”

For the full list of employers and jobs, follow this link to the jobs portal: https://jobs.covid19.nj.gov/

Additionally, Governor Phil Murphy also spoke today about conversations he has had with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Congress about securing direct cash assistance for the state of New Jersey to bolster our economy against damage caused by efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to “flatten the curve,” which has included the closure of non-essential retail businesses, the closure of personal care businesses, the closure of public, private, and parochial schools, as well as the cancellation of all gatherings, and restrictions on non-essential travel for all 9 million residents of New Jersey.

