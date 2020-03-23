First Camden County Death Due To Coronavirus Announced

By: SNJ Today



Photo credit: US Center for Disease Control

BARRINGTON, N.J. — The first COVID-19 related death along with 15 new cases in Camden County was announced today bringing the county total to 39 cases.

“It is with a heavy heart I announce the first death in Camden County related to the caronavirus,” Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Capelli, Jr., said at a press conference earlier today..

The victim of the virus was a woman from Barrington who was in her 80s.

“I wish I could sit here and say that this will be the only death here in Camden County, but how many deaths that do take place will depend largely on how we act as a community,” Capelli said.

Capelli firmly reiterated that residents need to take self responsibility to prevent the spread of the virus, to keep distances from one another and to stay in homes.

“For those of you who are not convinced of the seriousness of what is happening, please look at Italy, please look at what’s happening in New York City, and in Bergen County, New Jersey,” he stated referring to the spikes in cases and deaths in those areas.

The county is continuing to work on obtaining tests along with essential items for first responders such as masks and respirators.

“It is truly the wild west out there in trying to procure these items,” Capelli said.

The Freeholder Board is urging residents to be extra mindful of their mental health and the health of others. Even while most in-person services are unavailable during social distancing, the Board and the Department of Health want to make residents aware of a number of social service organizations that offer counseling by phone in New Jersey, some of them available 24/7. Visit here for more information.

