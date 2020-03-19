Cumberland County Confirms its First Case of COVID-19

By: SNJ Today



(Photo credit: City of Bridgeton Facebook Page)

BRIDGETON, N.J. — The Cumberland County Department of Health has announced that Cumberland County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 as of March 19. Due to privacy laws, little information about the case has been released, but the patient is said to be in isolation to prevent further spread of the disease.

The full release from the county office is reproduced below:

Cumberland County has received word from both the New Jersey and Cumberland County Departments of Health that there is one resident of Cumberland County who has tested positive for COVID-19 otherwise known as the Coronavirus. To protect the privacy of the individual affected, we are not able to provide any details concerning the individual, however, hospital isolation protocols are being followed. Although additional cases are likely, we believe that Cumberland County is well prepared to minimize the spread of the virus and address the needs of those who are ill. We are in continuous communication with state and local public health officials regarding new suspected and confirmed cases. Our goal continues to be reducing the spread of the disease and “flattening the curve” of expected cases to ensure that our healthcare providers have the capacity to treat those who need their care. To reduce the risk of spread and a spike in cases, the Cumberland County Freeholder Board has taken the following steps:

Board of Chosen Freeholders have approved a Resolution declaring a County wide emergency with respect to the Coronavirus (COVID-19)



County Administration has closed public access to all County Buildings



The Cumberland County Department of Health has added a hotline number to facilitate the phone calls more effectively and efficiently – (856) 327-7090 and Vineland Board of Health hotline number – (856) 405-4603. The community is encouraged to contact the local health departments to obtain accurate and quick responses to your concerns and questions



Through collaboration and coordination with the County’ Department of Health, the creation of educational/guidance documents and resource information has been disseminated with critical information about the disease, its potential transmission, and steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19



Established direct lines of frequent communication between Cumberland County’s public health officials, administrators and department heads to ensure the County’s resources are utilized timely and effectively to control the spread of the disease



Leverage county resources to support those who are the subject of home isolation because they are at a high risk for a poor outcome should they contract the illness



The County has been outreaching the business community through the Vineland Chamber of Commerce, Bridgeton Area Chamber of Commerce and Millville Chamber of Commerce



As a result of this fluid situation, the County has been communicating directly with all local Municipalities and Townships to ensure they have the resources needed to address all concerns of their residents and businesses via teleconferencing meetings and electronic communication



The senior population and especially those with compromised health issues are a high priority for the County, Municipalities and Townships since they are the most vulnerable. The Office of the Aging has proactively taken the following action:

1. Home Delivered Meals program continues to operate providing the daily hot meals for those aged 60+ 2. Senior Centers were closed throughout the County. Those who were determined to be the most vulnerable with the luncheon program were immediately placed on the Home Delivered Meals program 3. CATS Transportation continues to operate for transportation for medical reasons and grocery shopping 4. Office on Aging Intake and Outreach staff are working and making wellness calls for vulnerable seniors (lists obtained from current program lists, social day care centers, agency referrals)

of the public when interacting with county employees



We have suspended all non-essential gatherings and utilizing teleconferencing and electronic communication as much as possible

communication as much as possible



We are reminding people to follow these common sense steps:

o Wash hands frequently and thoroughly especially before and after meals

o Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if water is unavailable

o Avoid touching face and orifices

o Clean frequently touched surface often

o Avoid large gatherings

o Practice social distancing particularly with regard to the elderly and people with significant health issues, such as heart, lung diseases or diabetes

We will continue to update the public as the situation develops. Working together and using these common sense approaches will help us minimize the risk that people will get sick, spread the disease if they do, ensure that people experiencing symptoms get the medical help they need and allow us to live our lives as normally as possible until the Coronavirus is no longer an acute concern.

Please visit NJDOH and CDC websites for more information on COVID-19:

https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/ncov.shtml

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html



Coronavirus questions are being handled by the health experts at the NJ Poison Control Center at: 1-800-222-1222.

Cumberland County Department of Health CCDOH Hotline: (856) 327-7090 www.ccdoh.org www.facebook.com/CCDOH

City of Vineland Health Department Hotline: (856) 405-4603 www.vldhealth.org

