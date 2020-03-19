Atlantic County Family Success Centers Close But Remain Accessible To Area Families

By: SNJ Today



HAMMONTON, N.J. — The Hammonton, New Day and Inland Family Success Centers will be closed as a precautionary measure regarding COVID-19 until further notice the centers have announced.

“Staff are available via phone and Facebook to provide information, referral and support to area families,” the announcement stated.

Family Success Centers offer services that provide the community with resources and support including raising healthy families; securing and maintaining housing; assisting with employment issues; navigating healthcare needs and life skills which include education and literacy, financial management, communication, daily living, and computer skills.

The centers, which are part of a state-wide network of Family Success Centers funded by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families through Atlantic County, also offer special interactive family-friendly events that range from simply festive to educational.

There are three Family Success Centers across Atlantic County: Hammonton, Egg Harbor Township, and Galloway.

The Family Success Centers plan to reopen and resume activities and events as soon as possible.

The Family Success Centers can be reached as follows: Hammonton Family Success Center at 609-204-2334, or on the Hammonton Family Success Center Facebook page; New Day Family Success Center in Galloway at 609-652-0230 or on the New Day Family Success Center Facebook page; Inland Family Success Center in Egg Harbor Township at 609-569-0376 or on the Inland Family Success Center Facebook page.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com