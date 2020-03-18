Video and reporting by: Isaiah Showell
BRIDGETON, N.J. — Earlier this month, members of PRISM Club in Bridgeton met at Skate 2000 in Upper Deerfield to have fun and skate the night away. PRISM Club is a community-based LGBTQ+ support group for local teens.
Watch the video above for the full story.
- What’s Good – PRISM Goes Skating
- Radio Pitman Brings Virtual Concerts From Local Singer-Songwriters
- GloCo Officials Urge Residents To Be Wary Of Consumer Fraud
SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.
Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com