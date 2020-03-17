Camden County Reduces Social Services Operations, Closes Libraries

By: SNJ Today Staff



CAMDEN, N.J. — The Camden County Board of Social Services has made incremental staffing changes in Camden to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Until further notice, clients can apply for all programs offered at the Board by visiting www.njhelps.org and through the phone. There will be staffing at the building to continue to handle cases.

“In an effort to protect our employees and the patrons of the Board who frequently visit us in person, we will be reducing staffing at the facility and trying to transition as much of our operation as possible to online and telephone-based assistance for the coming weeks,” Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to Camden County Board of Social Services, said. “We understand and apologize for any delay in services and the inconvenience that this may create, however our focus remains on securing the safety and wellbeing of our employees and our patrons.”

The county asks that anyone who is not feeling well not to come into the building and transition to their digital or telephone components. The new state regulations going into effect are as follows:

All face-to-face requirements are being waived. Interviews can now be completed over the phone. Staff will be reaching out to anyone already scheduled for a face-to-face to switch them to a phone interview or to reschedule. All new interviews will be scheduled for telephone calls.

Clients are directed to apply for all programs via www.njhelps.org.

Paperwork can still be dropped off at the Board of Social Services in Camden via the mailbox adjacent to the entrance. Paperwork does not have to be handed to a staff member.

All work activity requirements for TANF/GA/SNAP are being waived. Clients can reach out to their case managers if their current site is closing due to coronavirus concerns.

TANF and GA recipients that are due for recertification in March and April are receiving a 60-day extension.

For more information regarding preparations and response related to coronavirus throughout Camden County, please visit camdencounty.com. Residents should frequently check the county webpage and social media for up-to-date information.

Library Closures

The Freeholder Board has also announced that all branches of the Camden County Library System will be closed until April 13, in an effort to limit large gatherings and reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A variety of streaming services will be available for residents and can be utilized virtually through the library system’s website and social media channels, according to the county.

“During this time, all county residents, even those without a library card, will have access to the library system’s online resources and streaming services,” Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli, Jr., said. “The Freeholder Board is committed to providing critical information resources, but we also understand the importance of increasing social distancing efforts at this pivotal moment for the country. Our focus is on protecting our vulnerable citizens and contributing, however we can, to flattening the curve and slowing the rate of this virus’ spread in the United States.”

For more information on library services during this unprecedented period of time can be found at https://www.camdencountylibrary.org/. In addition, residents and cardholders can keep an eye on the library’s social media pages for Facebook live events, including story time, and other virtual services available to residents can employ while working remotely.

For more information regarding preparations and response related to coronavirus throughout Camden County, please visit www.camdencounty.com. Residents should frequently check the county website and social media for up-to-date information.

