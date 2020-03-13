Comcast Offering Free Internet Package To Low-Income Customers For 60 Days

By: SNJ Today Staff



SOUTH JERSEY — Comcast is offering low-income families who live in their service area free internet essentials service for 60 days beginning Monday, March 16.

“As schools and businesses close and families are encouraged, or even mandated, to stay home, Internet connectivity becomes even more important,” Dana Strong, Comcast President of Consumer Services, said in a letter. “As our country continues to manage the COVID-19 emergency, we recognize that our company plays an important role in helping our customers stay connected – to their families, their workplaces, their schools, and the latest information about the virus – through the Internet.”

Comcast is also planning on increasing internet speeds from 15 Mbps to 25 Mbps for all new and existing customers, which will be the speed of the service going forward.

“To receive the increased Internet speeds, existing customers will not need to do anything,” Strong said. “We will ensure that Internet Essentials customers will be able to use their Internet service for all their increased needs as a result of this health crisis.”

The new speeds will be rolled out nationally over the next few days.

Comcast will send all new customers a free self-install kit that includes a cable modem with a Wi-Fi router. There will be no term contract or credit check and no shipping fee.

To sign up, applicants can visit www.internetessentials.com. The accessible website also includes the option to video chat with customer service agents in American Sign Language. There are also two dedicated phone numbers 1-855-846-8376 for English and 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.

“Our hope is that broader access and faster speeds will help all of our Internet Essentials customers more easily work from home, access educational resources, obtain important government health care alerts, and stay in contact with their families during this difficult time,” Strong stated.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com