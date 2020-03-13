Camden County College and Rowan College Of South Jersey Move To Online Classes

By: SNJ Today Staff



BLACKWOOD, N.J. — Camden County College (CCC) and Rowan College of South Jersey (RCSJ) are the latest colleges to suspend classes to help staff transition to online learning.

CCC classes will be suspended at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 14 for student Spring Break, which has been extended through March 29, according to a press release from the college. When classes resume on Monday, March 30, students will attend classes remotely until further notice.

“Camden County College will remain fully open and operations will continue uninterrupted, including online learning, student services, advising, and registration,” Don Borden, President of Camden County College, said. “The College has been preparing for the impact of the COVID-19 for several weeks, and will use the extended break to finalize our increased webinar and distance learning capabilities to meet the needs of the College community.”

Students will be notified how to access their classes by their instructors. In a very limited number of cases, students may still attend classes in person. Accommodations will be made for students without access to a computer or the internet.

Similarly, RCSJ has announced that all face-to-face and hybrid classes will transition to online instruction beginning Saturday, March 28 through the end of the semester on May 6 after an extended spring break that runs March 16–27. The campus will continue to be open for services including tutoring and advisement. For updated information, students can visit https://www.rcsj.edu/coronavirus.

RCSJ and Camden County College joins Stockton University and Rowan University in the move to online coursework in response to the coronavirus as previously announced.

