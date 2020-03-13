AC Electric Suspends Disconnections, Waves New Late Payment Fees In Response To COVID-19

By: SNJ Today Staff



MAYS LANDING, N.J. — Atlantic City Electric is suspending service disconnections, already in place as part of the Winter Termination Program (WTP) and waiving new late payment fees through at least May 1 to help customers who may be affected by the ramification of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are committed to helping every customer through difficult times, and we know there will be many challenges associated with this pandemic,” Dave Velazquez, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric, said in a statement. “From programs that provide supplemental support, billing options that spread costs more evenly, to relief of late payment fees, we are taking important steps to support our customers and communities.”

The company said it will be working with customers on a case-by-case basis to establish payment arrangements and identify energy assistance options, and is also taking steps to expand awareness of the programs in place to help customers through temporary or extended financial hardship.

Through Atlantic City Electric’s Gift of Energy program, anyone can make a payment toward a friend or family member’s energy bill. The gift will appear on a future bill as a credit to the recipient’s account.

Customers who may be challenged in paying their bill should contact Atlantic City Electric Customer Care at 800-642-3780. Atlantic City Electric will work with customers who may have difficulty paying their energy bill. For more information about Atlantic City Electric, visit atlanticcityelectric.com.

Atlantic City Electric also works closely with its community partners to connect customers with grants and programs like LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP provides grants in varying amounts based on a household’s income size, type of fuel, and type of dwelling, with no pay back required. South Jersey residents can apply for assistance online though the Department of Community Affairs website, by contacting their local LIHEAP Agency, or by calling 1-800-510-3102.

Other programs supporting Atlantic City Electric customers include: The Universal Service Fund (USF) that helps make energy bills more affordable for low-income customers. USF provides benefits that can help customers reduce their natural gas and electricity bills. Customers can apply as part of the LIHEAP application process. Call

1-800-510-3102 or visit www.energyassistance.nj.gov for details.

Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) can help low-to-moderate customers who are experiencing a temporary financial crisis assistance covering their natural gas and electric bills. For more information, call 732-982-8710 or visit njpoweron.org.

New Jersey SHARES is a nonprofit corporation that provides assistance to income eligible New Jersey households with energy, telephone and water bills. Visit njshares.org or call 1-866-657-4273 for details.

Senior citizens and disabled adults can take advantage of Lifeline, a utility assistance program that offers $225 to persons who meet certain income guidelines. This benefit includes utility customers as well as tenants whose utility bills are included in their rent. Call 1-800-792-9745 for details.

Eligible customers also can receive financial assistance through Helping Hands, a program, funded by Atlantic City Electric, providing $1 million annually to help struggling customers meet their energy needs. These funds are dispersed each year to low-income residents through the Affordable Housing Alliance, New Jersey SHARES, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Camden, and the People for People Foundation.

PSE&G has also announced that they are temporarily suspending shut-offs of electric service to residential customers for non-payment. This policy is effective immediately.

