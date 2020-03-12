SCC President on COVID-19 Outbreak: ‘Currently, We Have No Plans to Suspend Classes’

By: SNJ Today Staff



(Photo courtesy of Salem Community College)

On Thursday, March 12, Salem Community College President Michael Gorman released a statement regarding the college’s response to the novel coronavirus situation that has caused a State of Emergency to be declared in New Jersey, but which has no confirmed cases in Salem County at this time.

To summarize: Classes are expected to resume on March 16 after the school’s spring break ends this Sunday. However, they are cautioning any students who do not feel well to please stay home, and have announced that several events — including the 2020 International Flameworking Conference — have been cancelled or postponed.

The full text of his statement is below:

Quite simply, your Salem Community College is monitoring the daily bulletins provided by Federal, State and County agencies regarding the Corona Virus. While there are no confirmed cases in Salem County as of this writing, we are very conscious that one or more can emerge quickly.

Currently, we have no plans to suspend classes. It will be business as usual for our instructional programs once Spring Break concludes on Sunday, March 15th. This may change, but we ask that everyone be prepared for classes on Monday. If you are sick, stay home. We will figure out a way to make up the work and get lessons to you. If you suspect you may be sick, stay home. Don’t take a chance with anything. We would much rather you stay home and it turn out to be a simple cold than tempt the fates and infect others while jeopardizing your own health.

Due to the health concerns expressed at Federal, State, and County levels, we are suspending a number of large gatherings scheduled for the campus over the next few weeks. Our International Flameworking Conference has been cancelled. The Pennsville Youth Wrestling Tournament we were hosting this weekend is cancelled. The Chamber of Commerce Annual Spring Banquet scheduled for April 1st will be moved into June. These are precautionary measures and we appreciate the understanding of all concerned.

If circumstances change and we must move to a virtual instructional program, we will notify all students appropriately. We will likely maintain some on-campus meetings, such as the Glass programs and Nursing, where online activities may not be as functional. Details regarding this will be made available if there is a need to invoke emergency plans. (UPDATED MARCH 12, 2020 at 2:49pm)

Meanwhile, wash your hands, cover your sneeze and cough, eat right, get plenty of sleep, and be vigilant with your own health. — President Michael Gorman, Salem Community College

