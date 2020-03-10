Stockton Students “Encouraged” To Continue Studies From Home After Spring Break

By: SNJ Today Staff



GALLOWAY, N.J. — Stockton University has “strongly encouraged” students not to return to campus after their extended their spring break until April 6 in order to help reduce the rate of transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to an announcement from the university.

Spring break, which will begin March 15, has been extended to run through Tuesday March 24. From Wednesday March 25 through Sunday, April 5, Stockton will implement an alternate instructional model, with all classes being held online.

“The campus will remain open, and campus resources will remain available to faculty, staff and students, but students are strongly encouraged to continue their studies at home,” stated a press release.

“I am confident that we can continue to provide a high quality education while prioritizing the health and safety of our community,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said.

Similarly, Rowan University has extended their spring break through Friday, March 27, to allow faculty time to convert course content to be delivered virtually.

All events scheduled at all Stockton locations are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis and efforts will be made to limit large gatherings. More information will be shared as those decisions are made.

Stockton also announced that all international travel by faculty, staff and students is cancelled until further notice.

As of this date, there are no presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 at neither Stockton nor Rowan. Currently, there are 15 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey and one death.

