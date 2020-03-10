‘Register Ready’ Helps NJ Residents With Disabilities To Be Prepared For Disasters

By: SNJ Today Staff



WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. — Disabled and assistance-needing Gloucester County residents are being urged by the Board of Chosen Freeholders and the Office of Emergency Management to register for “Register Ready.”

“Register Ready – New Jersey’s Special Needs Registry for Disasters” allows New Jersey residents with disabilities and their families, friends, caregivers and associates an opportunity to provide information to emergency response agencies so emergency responders can better plan to serve them in a disaster or other emergency.

Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said it’s important to be prepared for emergencies.

“The Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management works collaboratively with the state to assist residents in case of emergency,” Damminger said in a press release. “You never know when a disaster will strike, so being prepared ahead of time is a must to ensure your safety.”

The NJ Special Needs Registry is free, voluntary, strictly confidential and a way to protect residents in a major emergency.

“You, or someone on your behalf, should register if you may find it difficult to get to safety with family or friends because of a cognitive limitation, language barrier or lack of transportation,” Freeholder Jim Jefferson, Liaison to the Gloucester County Division of Human and Disability Services, said. “It’s important to register before disaster strikes so we can be prepared to get you and your family to safety.”

There are several ways residents can complete a Register Ready form:

• Call 211 to register by telephone

• Fill out the form online at: http://bit.ly/38JcUKO

• Print the form here: http://bit.ly/39RxZmr and mail to

Gloucester County Division of Human & Disability Services

115 Budd Blvd.

West Deptford, NJ 08096

• Call the Division of Disability Services (856) 384-6842

Freeholder Dan Christy, Liaison to Emergency Management, said that along with registering for “Register Ready,” residents should have a plan for their family.

“We want to make it as easy as possible to assist people when an emergency happens,” Christy said.. “In addition to signing up for ‘Register Ready,’ it’s important to get ready in other ways like packing an emergency to-go bag and making a plan for your household and pets. You can never be too prepared for an emergency.”

If residents have any questions, they are asked to contact the Division of Disability Services at (856) 384-6842 or visit http://bit.ly/2vLBFHW.

