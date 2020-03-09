‘The Addams Family’ Creeping To Delsea High School This Week

By: Southern New Jersey CAPPIES

Photo credit: Delsea High School

FRANKLINVILLE, N.J. — Get ready to be “pulled in a new direction” with Delsea High School’s 2020 production of “The Addams Family.”

Dance and sing along with your favorite strange family members such as Wednesday (Emily Lancetta), Morticia (Taylor Carino), Gomez (Michael Mellor), and Uncle Fester (Joseph Hepler).

In this performance, you are invited to Wednesday’s 18th birthday, when she announces her engagement to a boy from rural Ohio. Watch as the family falls apart, where secrets are held, disclosures are shared, and drama ensues.

Tickets are now on sale for $14 each. Contact Christine Doughtery at 856-694-0100 x376 or at cdougherty@delsearegional.us for ticket sales. Tickets will also be sold at the door while supplies last.

Show dates are March 12, 13, and 14. So grab your potions and flip the switch as you join us for a spectacular performance of “The Addams Family.”

The CAPPIES is an international program with Chapters all over the U.S. and Canada centered around celebrating High School Theatre, bringing it into the limelight much like all the high school sports teams and their highlights each week. The program is run by a group of students from each school called Critics. All Critics travel from school to school to see a performance of their play or musical. After the show the Critics write a critique. These critiques are submitted to the mentors and advisors where they are proofread and the top articles are selected for publication.

