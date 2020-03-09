COVID-19 Information and Local Updates

Coronaviruses are named after the “crown-like” spikes they exhibit on their surface. “Corona” is Latin for “crown.” (Image credit: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Updated: 3-9-2020, 2:43 p.m.

Keep an eye on this page for information and local updates related to the novel coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV-2. The virus causes a disease that has been named COVID-19 — which is short for “coronavirus disease 2019.”

Currently, there are eleven presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey and zero deaths.

The governor’s office is expected to hold a briefing at 2 p.m. on March 9 to discuss the situation.

Current known locations of presumptive positive cases:

Bergen County:

a 32-year-old man who lives in Fort Lee, currently being treated at Hackensack University Medical Center

a woman in her 30s who received care at Englewood Health Hospital and is now self-quarantined at home

a 55-year-old man from Englewood who also sought treatment at Englewood Health Hospital

a 70-year-old man from Teaneck being cared for at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson

Labcrop A 30-year-old from Teaneck who began experiencing symptoms on March 3. Currently hospitalized at Holy Name Medical Center

Camden County:

a 61-year-old man from Cherry Hill who was admitted last Tuesday to Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Hudson County:

a 32-year-old man from West New York who is being treated at Hackensack University Medical Center

Monmouth County:

A 27-year-old (gender unspecified) from Little Silver borough, with symptoms beginning on Feb. 29. They are not hospitalized at this time. Possibly were exposed to COVID-19 at a Biogen conference that ran from Feb. 24 – 28

An 83-year-old Hazlet Township resident who began experiencing symptoms on March 3. Currently receiving care at Bayshore Medical Center

Passaic County:

an 18-year-old from Clifton City who is not hospitalized. Was possibly exposed to COVID-19 on March 2, and had contact with one of the positive New York cases

Union County:

A 48-year-old (gender unspecified), from Berkeley Heights. Symptoms began on March 1, and they are being treated at Overlook Medical Center

Additionally, the governor’s office has stated that 27 more people in New Jersey are currently under investigation in the following counties: nine in Bergen, one in Camden, two in Cumberland, three in Essex, two in Hunterdon, two in Middlesex, four in Monmouth, three in Union, and one in Sussex.

State officials are currently awaiting results of the CDC’s confirmatory testing of the eleven presumptive positive cases, which will lose the “presumptive” moniker if the CDC confirms them with further testing. The governor’s office has said they are not sure why the CDC has not confirmed the cases as of yet.

At this time, none of the tested patients in New Jersey who have presumptively contracted COVID-19 have been marked as “recovered.” According to a World Health Organization Press Briefing on March 9, Dr. Michael Ryan (Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Programme) said that it may take “up to six weeks” to recover from this disease.

For more information, visit the CDC’s page regarding the novel coronavirus.