What’s Good – Tunes at Noon Presents Christine Havrilla

Video and reporting by: Isaiah Showell
GALLOWAY, N.J. — Isaiah Showell stopped by Stockton University’s weekly “Tunes at Noon” series which showcases talented musicians every Wednesday from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Campus Center Coffee House.
This week’s artist was Christine Havrilla. She spoke to Isaiah about the way she likes to vary the musical genres she performs — calling her latest album, Sunless Escapade, “neo-funkadelic folk-pop twang-rock.”
“Sometimes we might feel a little country, sometimes we feel a little pop — sometimes we feel a little…you know, blues, R&B […] a little everything.”
Christine Havrilla will be playing at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia on Saturday, March 14. Tickets are still available.
Check out Isaiah’s video above for the full interview.
Tunes at Noon Presents Christine Havrilla
