Third Coronavirus Case in NJ as Patient Tests Presumptive Positive in Camden County

Coronaviruses are named after the “crown-like” spikes they exhibit on their surface. “Corona” is Latin for “crown.” (Image credit: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — An announcement that came just after 3 p.m. on Friday confirms New Jersey now has a third possible case of coronavirus now that the test results for a patient in Camden County have come back as presumptive positive.

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital is currently caring for the patient with presumptive COVID-19 (coronavirus) infection. They are awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to determine with absolute certainty that the patient does indeed have the virus.

Due to federal privacy laws, they cannot comment on the patient specifically, beyond saying this adult patient is hospitalized in isolation and is in stable condition.

According to a press release, Jefferson providers are “specially trained to handle a wide variety of infectious diseases, including this one, and are prepared to deliver safe, efficient and patient-friendly care to all who walk through [their] doors.”

They are working with local and state partners on monitoring procedures for those who have interacted with this patient.

Governor Phil Murphy released a statement just before 5 p.m. on Friday, saying: “My Administration is working aggressively to keep residents safe and contain the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey […] We take this situation very seriously and have been preparing for this for weeks. I urge residents to remain calm and use resources from the New Jersey Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control to prepare and prevent the spread of infection. Safeguarding the public’s health is one of my highest priorities and my Administration is prepared to respond swiftly to any additional positive cases of COVID-19 here in New Jersey.”

U.S. Congressman Donald Norcross (NJ-01) has also released the following statement: “I am closely monitoring the presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Camden County, and I am continuing to work with federal, state and local officials and health care organizations to ensure they have the all the information and resources necessary to protect our communities.”

This is the third presumptive case of coronavirus for New Jersey. With the others being a man from Fort Lee within Bergen County and a woman also located in Bergen County.

Elsewhere in the area, a woman from Delaware County, Pennsylvania has also tested presumptive positive. Another case comes from Wayne County, Pennsylvania.

All of the presumptive positive cases have been sent to the CDC for confirmatory testing.

This week, Congress approved $8.3 billion in emergency funding to assist the United States’ response to the novel coronavirus as well as increase research efforts and protect Americans.

The New Jersey Department of Health has a 24-hour free public call center which is available at 1-800-222-1222.

For more information about COVID-19 and the novel coronavirus, check the CDC’s website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

