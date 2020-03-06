Millville Matters: Angels to Play Phillies

By: Marianne Lods, Executive Director, Millville Development Corporation

Millville Matters is a regular column written by the Executive Director of the Millville Development Corporation, Marianne Lods.

Spring is almost here and so are the great events that are being planned by the non-profits that bring you arts and entertainment. The Levoy Theatre and Millville Development Corporation (aka Glasstown Arts District) are your hosts for Millville Night at The Phillies!

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels major league baseball team will be playing the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, July 17, at 7:05 p.m. in Citizens Bank Park. The summer of 2014 was the last time Trout and the Angels played in Philadelphia and a crowd of 4,000 Millville and area fans showed up to cheer him on. Now’s your chance to cheer for the best ballplayer in the majors!

You can buy your game tickets from The Levoy Theatre for $32 per seat. The Levoy’s Box Office is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come in person to the theater at 126—130 N. High Street, Millville, or call (856) 327-6400 to order by phone. You can also find more information at levoy.net or order tickets online. At the box office you can pay with cash or credit card. Your tickets will be available immediately. All seats are in the 400 Level. Pick up your tickets before July 17 if you order online or by phone.

Accessible seating will be available upon request. If you need to ask for accessibility, call the Levoy or Millville Development prior to placing your order.

Don’t like driving to Philly? We have two motor coach buses plus ball game tickets for your convenience. Call Marianne at the Millville Development Corporation office (Glasstown Arts District) at (856) 293-0556 to order Combo Tickets (bus and game). Total price is $62 for transportation and game. Parking and driver tip are included.

Buses will load and unload in the parking lots around the Millville Library complex located at 210 Buck Street in Millville. There is plenty of parking to leave your car. We want to arrive at the ballpark by 6 p.m. — in time for some batting practice, buying your supper, and soaking in the mood around our Hometown Hero Mike Trout.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the programs of the Levoy Theatre and the Glasstown Arts District. Both organizations offer youth scholarships to their summer camps and have community programs that benefit area residents.

Think of birthdays and special occasions you and your friends and family have coming up. These tickets are the perfect gift for the baseball fans and kids of all ages on your list.

Sing along with me … “Take me out to the ballgame. Take me out to the crowd. Buy me some peanuts and crackerjack. I don’t care if I never get back!” You know the rest of the tune.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com