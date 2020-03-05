What’s Good – Self Love Women’s Empowerment Conference

Video and reporting by: Isaiah Showell

VINELAND, N.J. — On Feb. 23, Traci Mayo-Faulk, of Rowan College of South Jersey, hosted a Self Love Women’s Empowerment Conference at the college’s Luciano Conference Center. According to Mayo-Faulk, the event’s goal was to “provide women and girls with the tools needed to turn their can’ts into cans and their dreams into plans.”

The conference featured many local vendors and women-owned businesses. Isaiah Showell was in attendance and interviewed many of the participants. See what he discovered by watching the video above.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com