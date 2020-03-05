Miss Vineland 2020 Scholarship Winner Crowned at the Landis Theater

By: SNJ Today Staff



Heather Raguckas, a senior at CCTEC, is Miss Vineland 2020.

On a recent Saturday, the Landis Theater, newly owned by Ray Mamrak, held the Miss Vineland Scholarship Pageant 2020. There were 11 girls competing for the crown, formerly held by Miss Marissa Marchese in 2019.

It was an evening of glitz and glam — and lots of talent. Miss Heather Raguckas, a senior at CCTEC, walked away with the crown after performing a rendition of “On My Own” from Les Miserables and answering a question regarding what she thinks is a teenager’s biggest problem these days. Her answer: social media.

The crown of Little Miss Vineland, formerly held by Jaslene Candelaria in 2019, went to Morgan Williams for 2020.

Jessica Lucena was the pageant director, alongside many volunteers and sponsors, such as Friends of Historic Vineland, Douglas Author Hair Salon, and Brass Frog Photography. The show can be viewed on YouTube, thanks to the VPS TV crew.

