Free Workshops Offered Ahead Of Annual MEGA Job Fair

SEWELL, N.J. — Gloucester County Workforce Development Board will be holding free workshops for job seekers in preparation for the upcoming Gloucester County MEGA Job Fair.

Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said that attending the workshops can help with confidence when being interviewed for a potential job.

“Going into a job fair can be overwhelming, whether it be your first time or you’ve done it before,” Damminger said in a press release. “There are many employers seeking workers or on-the-spot interviews. The free job fair workshops are a great way to prepare yourself and learn new skills to present your best self to potential employers.”

The workshops will help attendees with how to make their resumes stand out according to Freeholder Heather Simmons, Liaison to the Department of Economic Development.

“These free workshops are a great way for job seekers to prepare for the fair and understand what to expect from employers,” Simmons said. “Attendees will learn strategies such as networking, social media techniques, and how to use keywords on resumes that will catch an employer’s attention.”

The spring Gloucester County MEGA Job Fair will take place Friday, March 27, 2020 from 9:00 A.M – Noon at Rowan College of South Jersey / Gloucester 1400 Tanyard Rd, Sewell.

A list of participating employers and the job opportunities available are listed here.

The job fair workshops will be offered on the following days and locations:

Tuesday, March 17, 11:30 – 1:00 P.M.

Rowan College of South Jersey, University Center, Room 907

1400 Tanyard Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080

Thursday, March 19, 5:00 – 6:30 P.M.

Mid-Atlantic States Career & Education Center

55 Delaware St., Woodbury, NJ 08096

Monday, March 23, 5:30 – 7:00 P.M.

Rowan College of South Jersey, University Center, Room 907

1400 Tanyard Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080

Registration is required to attend workshops, to register visit http://www.gcwdb.org/ or call 856-384-6963.

