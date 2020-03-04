Pet of the Week: Luigi, of the ‘Mushroom Kingdom 5’

Luigi. (Photo courtesy of the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter.)

“Hi! My name is Luigi. Some of you may remember me, I was one of the “Mushroom Kingdom 5,” the mange puppies that were found in a crate on the side of the road. As you can see, I have healed very nicely, you wouldn’t even recognize me now! I was adopted, but unfortunately I had to come back as me and the resident dog were not getting along. I am a super nice boy who is now looking for a home. I would do best with a female dog and kids ages 14 and up as I get real excited when I meet new people and may knock down a small kiddo. If you would like to meet me, please stop by the shelter and ask the front desk about me. I look forward to meeting you!“

Luigi’s adoption includes neutering, microchipping and up-to-date shots.

To visit Luigi, or any of the other pets waiting to be adopted, stop by the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter located at 1244 N Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. Open Monday through Saturday with varying hours. Check their website for more information.

