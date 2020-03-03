What’s Good – National Museum of African American History and Culture

Video and reporting by: Isaiah Showell

WASHINGTON — Last week, Isaiah Showell visited the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) as part of a trip sponsored by the South Jersey Holocaust Coalition.

The coalition wanted to use the trip to expose guests to the exhibits at the NMAAHC so they might learn more about the hardships faced by African Americans throughout our nation’s history and gain a richer understanding of the world.

Isaiah Showell joined them and produced this segment on his experience.

