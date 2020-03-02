Free Tree Seedlings Available To Atlantic County Residents

By: SNJ Today Staff



ESTELL MANOR, N.J. — More trees were destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in 2012 than any storm on record according to experts. In an effort to repair the damage and create future forests, the Atlantic County government, along with other businesses and agencies, are offering county residents free tree seedlings.

One thousand seedlings will be distributed in bundles of five per household with instructions on storage, care, and planting, according to the county. Recipients are advised to plant the seedlings soon after receiving them to prevent the roots from drying out. Information will also include how to choose a proper planting site with the tree’s mature growth size in mind. All seedlings will be native to the coastal habitat of our area.

“The response to this program over the past several years has been tremendous which is why we have decided to double the amount of seedlings available this year. I hope all those who are interested take advantage of this opportunity,” stated County Executive Dennis Levinson. If you would like to participate, it is suggested that you call ahead to confirm seedling availability, especially if you are driving from a distance.

The free tree seedlings will be offered on Saturday, March 28, at the Warren E. Fox Nature Center in the Atlantic County Park, Route 50, Estell Manor between 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. Seedlings will be available while supplies last.

The seedlings are provided as part of the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign to help communities replace trees damaged or destroyed by Superstorm Sandy.

Seedling distribution is a collaborative effort of Atlantic County government, the New Jersey Forest Service, the Arbor Day Foundation, New Jersey Soil Conservation Districts, Sustainable Jersey, Verizon, FedEx, and BJ’s Wholesale Club.

For more information, contact the Division of Parks and Recreation at (609) 625-1897.

