Salem County to Host U.S. Census Hiring Event on Mar. 11, Positions Start at $16.50 Per Hour

SALEM, N.J. — According to a release put out today by Gateway Community Action Partnership, the United States Census Bureau will host a recruiting event on Wednesday, Mar. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Salem One-Stop Career Center located at 174 East Broadway in Salem.

This is part of a large push by the Census Bureau to ensure an accurate count in this pivotal 2020 census.

The census is important for a variety of reasons, but chief among them are the effects it will have on the funding New Jersey receives from the federal government and the number of representatives our state has in Congress.

The release states that the positions available are “Field Representatives” and “Census Takers.” There is no appointment necessary to participate in the event.

