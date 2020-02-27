Rowan College Of South Jersey Nursing Program Ranked Top In The State

By: SNJ Today Staff



Photo credit: Rowan College of South Jersey Facebook page.

SEWELL, N.J. — For the fourth consecutive year, Rowan College of South Jersey’s (RCSJ) Associate in Nursing program has been ranked as the top Nursing Program in the state of New Jersey by RegisteredNursing.org.

This distinction comes on the heels of the college being ranked as the No. 1 community college in the state of New Jersey by Schools.com — a website that provides tools, resources, schools, career info to help people find degree programs.

According to a press release from Gloucester County, the programs were rated based on the number of graduates who are able to pass the NCLEX-RN exam. RCSJ was awarded the highest score with 97.03 percent of graduating students able to pass the licensure exam on their first attempt –the national pass rate being 88 percent.

“Rowan College of South Jersey produces the best graduates for all its programs, but nursing has really stood out in the last few years,” Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said. “We’ve seen the state-of-the-art nursing and health-care facilities, dedicated skills and tutoring center and the partnerships with Inspira, Jefferson, Cooper and Virtua produce graduates ready to enter the workforce confidently.”

RCSJ’s Division of Nursing and Health Professions offers programs in nursing, diagnostic medical sonography (ultrasound), nuclear medicine technology, exercise science, health science, alcohol and drug counseling, health care administration, LPN-RN, physical therapy assistant, medical technology, psychology, certified clinical medical assistant, medical coding, and healthcare risk management.

“To be recognized for the fourth year in a row shows how special this program is,” Freeholder Lyman Barnes, Liaison to RCSJ, said. “The partnership we have with Rowan University allows RCSJ students to earn their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree on the RCSJ campus. The 3+1 partnership program is giving students opportunities to pursue this profession affordably by paying the community college cost for three years and the university rate during their senior year.”

The state-wide study examined 46 N.J. Nursing programs, which included Associates in Nursing, Bachelors in Nursing and Direct-Entry Masters in Nursing.

