What’s Good – Temple University Football Visits Camden’s Charter Schools

CAMDEN, N.J. — Players from Temple Univesity’s football program visit students from some of Camden’s Charter schools every Friday to promote positive life goals and to help mentor the children.

The Temple University football players aim to teach these youngsters about the importance of teamwork and respect.

Christa Hahn, principal of Camden’s Pride Charter School, explained how great it is for the kids in her school to meet and interact with college athletes. While many kids — at all grade levels — want to become professional athletes when they get older, it’s helpful for them to see that these Temple University players aren’t just athletes — they’re also college students, working toward other goals besides sports.

See Isaiah’s video above for the full story.

