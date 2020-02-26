Stockton University Begins New Institute For Lifelong Learning

By: SNJ Today Staff



Photo credit: Stockton University Facebook page.

GALLOWAY, N.J. – Stockton University has announced its new Stockton Institute for Lifelong Learning (SILL) recently that will offer short non-credit academic classes to the general public.

“This is an opportunity for community members to learn from Stockton professors at a reasonable cost, without a full semester commitment, homework or papers,” Associate Professor of Psychology Christine Ferri, who helped develop the institute for the Stockton Center on Successful Aging, said in a press release from the university.

The first program the institute will offer will be two four-week courses on plays and poetry that will meet one day a week in March and April on the Galloway campus and will run from 2:30 – 3:30 P.M. on Fridays in Room 102 of the Arts and Sciences Building on the Galloway campus.

On March 6, 13, 20, and 27, Associate Professor of Communication Disorders Amy Hadley, will teach a course on “History of Play in America,” based on the work of historian Howard Chudacoff. Discussions will include personal stories of childhood and play, and exploration of the contributions different groups have made to play in the United States. We will experience some of these play activities first-hand, including interaction with Stockton students.

On April 3, 10, 17, and 24, Assistant Professor of Writing Nancy Reddy, will guide students in developing strategies for reading and enjoying contemporary poetry. The course will examine how poets get their ideas, and will consider three approaches: writing about place, writing about magic and transformation, and writing through the perspective of mythological figures or famous people.

Tuition for each course is $45. Free parking is available on campus. Register online at stockton.edu/SCOSA. For more information contact Christine.Ferri@Stockton.edu or call 609 652-4311.

Classes for the summer and fall are being developed and will cover a wide variety of academic topics, including politics, history, music, biology, and environmental science. According to the university, the goal is to offer classes at all of Stockton’s campuses and instructional sites.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com