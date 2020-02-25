Rowan College Of South Jersey Ranked No. 1 Community College In The State

By: SNJ Today Staff



Photo credit: Rowan College of South Jersey Facebook page.

SEWELL, N.J. — Schools.com — a website that provides tools, resources, schools, career info to help people find degree programs — has ranked Rowan College of South Jersey (RCSJ) as the No. 1 community college in New Jersey.

“This announcement is an amazing way to celebrate the merger of these two campuses,” Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said in a press release. “Rowan College of South Jersey has provided so many more students the opportunity to succeed with a wider range of academic and work opportunities at an affordable cost.”

Rowan College at Gloucester County and Cumberland County College merged on July 1, 2019, created a comprehensive, dual-campus regional community college that serves more than 10,000 full and part-time students with degree and workforce development programs on campuses in Gloucester and Cumberland Counties.

Schools.com uses the most recent, publicly available government data from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, and College Scorecard for ranking. Data used in the analysis includes multiple key factors such as educational opportunity, affordability, flexibility and student success.

Freeholder Lyman Barnes, Liaison to Rowan College of South Jersey, believes Rowan College’s focus on innovation and growth is what sets it apart from other community colleges.

“The expansion we have done and continue to do is the reason that we are the number one community college in New Jersey,” Barnes said. “Rowan College is the only community college in the country to have a medical school on its campus. Our partnerships with Rowan University’s School of Osteopathic Medicine and affiliations with Inspira Health and Cooper University Health Care is allowing Rowan College to become a place for students to study medicine affordably.”

In addition to its medical advancements, RCSJ is reimagining what a community college is with it’s “3+1” and “Rowan Choice” programs.

The “3+1” option allows students to attend three years of RCSJ, then complete their final year at Rowan University to receive their bachelor’s degree, thus saving students and families thousands of dollars.

“Rowan Choice” offers students the experience of living on the campus of Rowan University while taking classes at RCSJ during their freshman and sophomore years.

RCSJ defines a new generation of community colleges that focuses on personal career advancement while providing knowledgeable and experienced employees for the future.

