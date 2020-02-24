Things Are Getting All Shook Up At Schalick High School This Week

By: SNJ CAPPIES

PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — All Shook Up the musical opens this week at Arthur P. Schalick High School.

Elvis Presley meets Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, but how? In a very small town, in a very square state, we meet Natalie (Molly Wood), a mechanic. Life is never the same after Chad (Chris Crawford Jr.), the motorcycle riding roustabout, rides into town and shakes things up! Natalie’s best friend Dennis (Sam DeCou) is in love with her, but she only has eyes for Chad, who has fallen for the beautiful Miss Sandra (Marlena Robinson).

Natalie decides the only way to win Chad’s affection is to go undercover as Ed, she dons her own leather jacket, and of course, blue suede shoes.

With favorite songs including Can’t Help Falling in Love, Jailhouse Rock, Fools Fall in Love, Teddy Bear/Hound Dog and more, the audience is in for a roller coaster of fun!

All Shook Up runs February 27th, 28th & 29th. All performances are at 7:00 P.M., at Schalick High School.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting APSHS.BookTix.com.

The CAPPIES is an international program with Chapters all over the U.S. and Canada centered around celebrating High School Theatre, bringing it into the limelight much like all the high school sports teams and their highlights each week . The program is run by a group of students from each school called Critics. All Critics travel from school to school to see a performance of their play or musical. After the show the Critics write a critique. These critiques are submitted to the mentors and advisors where they are proofread and the top articles are selected for publication.

