What’s Good – Pascale Sykes Conference

The conference featured distinguished guests “The Three Doctors” and keynote speaker Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, as well as a number of talks and sessions focused on the foundation’s “whole family approach.”
President of the Pascale Sykes Foundation, Frances P. Sykes, spoke at the event and explained that their purpose that day was to expose people to the whole family approach — in an attempt to raise the conversation about its effects and benefits to a national level — and to show how the approach has already been implemented by many organizations and grantees, and the positive effect it’s having on the families involved.