What’s Good – Pascale Sykes Conference

Video and reporting by: Isaiah Showell

VINELAND, N.J. — On Feb. 13, the Pascale Sykes Foundation held their conference titled “Working Together for Working Families” in the Luciano Conference Center on Rowan College of South Jersey’s Cumberland Campus.

The conference featured distinguished guests “The Three Doctors” and keynote speaker Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, as well as a number of talks and sessions focused on the foundation’s “whole family approach.”

President of the Pascale Sykes Foundation, Frances P. Sykes, spoke at the event and explained that their purpose that day was to expose people to the whole family approach — in an attempt to raise the conversation about its effects and benefits to a national level — and to show how the approach has already been implemented by many organizations and grantees, and the positive effect it’s having on the families involved.

Left to right: Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Director of Economic Growth Project Ashley Putnam, Arthur Project Co-founder Elizabeth “Liz” Murray, Pascale Sykes Foundation Trustee Elaine Bradford, Pascale Sykes Foundation VP of Strategic Engagement Jackie Edwards, Pascale Sykes Foundation VP of Programs and Operations Richelle Todd-Yamoah, People for People Foundation Founder, CEO, and President Bernadette Blackstock, Human Service Consultant Russell Sykes, New Jersey Department of Children and Families Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer, Pascale Sykes Foundation President Frances P. Sykes, CBS’ 60 Minutes Co-Editor Lesley Stahl, Pascale Sykes Foundation’s Whole Family Approach Family Mr. and Mrs. Logrande, Administration for Children and Families Region II Administrator Joyce Thomas, US-DHHS ACF Region 1 Regional Administrator Elaine Zimmerman, Loredo Policy Research Group President Steve Fittante, Aspen Institute Managing Director of Ascend, Marjorie Simms, NJ Transit Community Transportation Manager Fred Storey, Cross County Connection TMA Executive Director Ronda Urkowitz, Pascale Sykes Foundation Trustee Susan Kyrillos, Genius Kids Academy & Institute Founder and Director Nadine Manning, Pascale Sykes Foundation Exec. Asst. Joni VanNest, South Jersey Entrepreneur Jim Donio, and Pascale Sykes Foundation Michael Jeary. (Photo courtesy of the Pascale Sykes Foundation.)

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com