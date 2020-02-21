On the Ave: A Tour, Cats, and Music

By: Russell Swanson, Executive Director, VDID, Main Street Vineland

We now reach the last leg of our journey along The Ave — the block between West Avenue and Delsea Drive. It’s the westernmost block of Landis Avenue covered within our Vineland Downtown Improvement Zone. It’s a long block and includes two shopping plazas, other multi-business complexes, and the former Landis Middle School (now the headquarters of the Vineland Board of Education).

Because of the number of businesses, we’ll cover this in two parts—the north side this week and the south side next week.

On the north side:

• 76 W. Landis Ave.—Shopping Plaza

—CVS Pharmacy (Suite A)

—PathStone—Employment Agency (Suite C)

—Elwyn New Jersey-Vineland Adult Training Center (Suite E)

—Sherwin-Williams Paints (Suite F)

• 64 W. Landis Ave.—Colonial Electric Supply

• 60 W. Landis Ave.—

—Total Family Solutions—Mental & Behavioral Health Services (Suite A1)

—Affordable Dentures & Crowns—Donna Rachuba, DMD; Stephanie Harding, DDS, PA; Mary P. Zelanis, DDS (Suite A2)

—Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.—Insurance Agency (Suite A3)

• 48 W. Landis Ave.—Save-a-Lot (Suite A) (part of Vineland Shopping Center below)

• 40 W. Landis Ave.—Higher Places Ministries

• 22 W. Landis Ave.—Vineland Shopping Center

—Taste Buds—Soul Food (Suite A)

—Sley Ice Cream (Suite G) (to open soon)

—Cloud No. 9 Event Venue (Suite I)

—New Image Nails (Suite K)

—Family Dollar (Suite L)

—Sir Speedy Printing (Suite Q)

Come and see some fun, frisky felines on The Ave as the Empire Cat Club presents “The Empire Returns,” a Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA) sanctioned allbreed cat show, on Saturday, February 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Landis MarketPlace, 631 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. Tickets for the show—$8 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 12, and free admission for children under age 6—can be purchased at the door. Free parking is available in the large lot in the rear of the marketplace.

CFA is the largest registry of pedigreed cats and known as the most prestigious pedigreed cat registering association in the world. For more information or to volunteer, e-mail chestnutrunfarm@aol.com.

We’re proud to be presenting a free concert by the esteemed United States Air Force Heritage Brass of the USAF Heritage of America Band on Saturday, March 14, at 3 p.m., at the Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave.

We are grateful to Samuel Coraluzzo Co., Inc./Torrissi Transport for sponsoring this concert, which will show off the ensemble’s wide repertoire of music, including classical, patriotic, and jazz selections to new compositions and distinctive arrangements. Seating is open—first come, first served. No ticket is necessary.

For more information on Main Street Vineland, call 856-794-8653, visit TheAve.biz or check us out on Facebook. You can also e-mail rswanson@vinelandcity.org.

